Alleged underage prostitution probed at Pattaya beer bar

The beer bar, located in a three-storey commercial building in the middle of Soi Pattaya 6, was raided at half-past-midnight by a combined team of police and Department of Special Investigation officials.

Eight female workers aged 20-35, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl as well as the bar owner Jomkaew Kingkhong, 44, were taken to the Muang Pattaya Police Station for interrogation on suspicions of human trafficking.