Alleged underage prostitution probed at Pattaya beer bar

By P1 News editor -
Alleged underage prostitution probed at Pattaya beer bar

Alleged Underage Prostitution: Authorities rounded up 10 employees and the female owner of a beer bar in Chon Buri’s Pattaya City early on Tuesday morning following a complaint alleging that the place offered underage girls in a prostitution service to customers that included foreigners.

 

The beer bar, located in a three-storey commercial building in the middle of Soi Pattaya 6, was raided at half-past-midnight by a combined team of police and Department of Special Investigation officials.

 

Eight female workers aged 20-35, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl as well as the bar owner Jomkaew Kingkhong, 44, were taken to the Muang Pattaya Police Station for interrogation on suspicions of human trafficking.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR