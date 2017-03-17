Pattaya slowly cleaning up spaghetti power wiring mess

From North Road to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya city workers and local utility companies slowly are untangling the area’s unsightly jumbles of power and cable-television wires.

Pattaya administrators and city council members were briefed on the progress of the beautification efforts at a March 9 meeting, which showed dedicated efforts to clean up the spaghetti wire bundles that not only look bad, but often lead to fires.

Engineering Department staffers said work has been proceeding on North Road between Tesco Lotus and the Third Road intersection, with the most recent work done March 8 on two kilometers of roadway.

Workers will move to Central Road on March 22.

In Jomtien Beach, the Provincial Electricity Authority’s local office had been untying knotted wires from Thepprasit Road to Chaiyapruek Road, a length of about three kilometers.

Additional work on Chaiyapruek to the Baan Amphur intersection will commence March 16 after an inspection is made of the wiring there to determine which ones are live. On March 30, workers will tackle Jomtien Beach Road up to the Dongtan curve.

Engineers noted that work proceeds slowly because roads have to be closed and power cut to neighborhoods during the removal process. So it must be done in phases. The PEA also must consult with local cable-TV companies to determine which lines remain in use.

  • Sexy Soi Six

    The leaning over the roads and footpaths concrete power poles and jumbling of black telco cabling mixed with live electricity wires is all part of the ambience of Pattaya and Jomtien .

  • ken

    What a disgrace for a supposedly developed nation with such morals and culture but can’t even install power lines. The ineptness in this wasteland extends from the top position to the lowly street peddler. These people just can’t do anything right I tell you.

  • Sly

    They’re going to pasta the time for years cleaning up that spaghetti wiring but almost as sad as the passing of Sergio Leone seeing this stuff go.

  • Ken Anderson

    ”Beautification”. Lolololololololol, these people are unreal.
    Shouldn’t they be starting with the basics first? Things like clearing up all the litter and rubbish that is lying around everywhere you go, or eradicating the vermin dogs and the mess they leave everywhere.
    These two things alone would cost much less and achieve so much more.