Pattaya slowly cleaning up spaghetti power wiring mess

From North Road to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya city workers and local utility companies slowly are untangling the area’s unsightly jumbles of power and cable-television wires.

Pattaya administrators and city council members were briefed on the progress of the beautification efforts at a March 9 meeting, which showed dedicated efforts to clean up the spaghetti wire bundles that not only look bad, but often lead to fires.

Engineering Department staffers said work has been proceeding on North Road between Tesco Lotus and the Third Road intersection, with the most recent work done March 8 on two kilometers of roadway.

Workers will move to Central Road on March 22.

In Jomtien Beach, the Provincial Electricity Authority’s local office had been untying knotted wires from Thepprasit Road to Chaiyapruek Road, a length of about three kilometers.

Additional work on Chaiyapruek to the Baan Amphur intersection will commence March 16 after an inspection is made of the wiring there to determine which ones are live. On March 30, workers will tackle Jomtien Beach Road up to the Dongtan curve.

Engineers noted that work proceeds slowly because roads have to be closed and power cut to neighborhoods during the removal process. So it must be done in phases. The PEA also must consult with local cable-TV companies to determine which lines remain in use.

Source: Pattaya Mail