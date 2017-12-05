Man dies from exposure to “cold” weather

By Online Admin -
4
359

Man dies from exposure to “cold” weather

A local man died in his sleep in Mukdahan’s Mung district on Monday after drinking rice whiskey, with his companion saying he might have died due to exposure to the cold.

Bandasak Hongsala, 54, was found dead on Tuesday morning by his cousin Boonchit Boonsila, 45, who reportedly had woken up at 5am and put a blanket on him before falling asleep in the same room.

The two men had drank rice whiskey together the previous night “to keep warm”, Boonchit said.

Boonchit woke up hours later, lit a fire and, upon finding that Bandasak was dead, alerted Bung Uthai village headman Chaiyaporn Pha-oo to call police at 9am.

Bandasak’s body did not show any trace of injuries and his relatives said they were sure that he had died of exposure, so police released the body for religious rites.

Source: Nation

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Alex Johansen

    Yen mak mak

  • ken

    Another Thai excuse as the money spent on whiskey could have been used to keep him warm. But the good news is that he is now officially out of his misery and will no longer be a burden to anyone anymore.

  • popeye the sailorman

    “died from COLD” you gotta be joking……a few weeks ago we had a Norwegian who was found dead just wearing underpants……POLICE ruled HE DIED FROM THE COLD…………….this country NEVER GETS COLD

  • Glockandspiel

    No post mortem to establish the actual cause of death, just some relatives say so that he died from exposure. The family need to be investigated as they want to quickly cremate him and any evidence of foul play will be lost. The Keystones are happy to go along with death by natural causes explanation as it will save on paperwork and time investigating.