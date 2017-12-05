Man dies from exposure to “cold” weather

A local man died in his sleep in Mukdahan’s Mung district on Monday after drinking rice whiskey, with his companion saying he might have died due to exposure to the cold.

Bandasak Hongsala, 54, was found dead on Tuesday morning by his cousin Boonchit Boonsila, 45, who reportedly had woken up at 5am and put a blanket on him before falling asleep in the same room.