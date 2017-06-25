Irishman killed having in car crash while having sex

An Irishman killed in a car crash was pulled half-naked from the wreckage after romping on the backseat with a woman, rescuers believe.

Ex-pat English teacher John Malone, 39, had been travelling in the speeding black Sazuki when it lost control and hit a concrete post on Wednesday morning at 1 am .

Horrific CCTV shows the car spinning several times as sparks fly and glass smashes before it comes to a stop further down the road in Chiang Rai, Thailand.

Rescuers arrived and pulled John wearing just a small blue t-shirt from the car unconscious while a naked Thai woman was on the back passenger seat. Both did not have seat belts on.

The male driver – who was clothed – and the female front seat passenger who were both Thai were treated at Kasemrad Sriburin General Hospital.

The volunteer rescue foundation Siam Ruam which attended the crash said authorities were now investigating.

A spokesman said today : ‘’One foreign man died in the crash. The staff helped to bring out the bodies and give first aid.

‘’This was a black Suziki Swift and it was speeding.

”We think the man was having sex or maybe a blowjob in the the car.

‘’There were three Thai people and one foreign man. Two of them were women. They were injured and the driver was unconcious but only the man died.

‘’How it happened exactly we do not know yet. From the scene we know that the two passengers did not have clothes on. The man had a small t shirt.

‘’We don’t know how the driver crashed. We have not been able to investigate with him yet.”