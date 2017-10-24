Hilarious that lady tries to save her papaya tree in Japanese typhoon. (Click here for Video Clip)

When Typhoon Lan approached Okinawa, Japan, on Sunday, a Thai woman who lives there chose to save her beloved papaya tree before anything else — she held onto the tree for dear life — taking the stand that not even an Act of God could come between her and her next papaya salad.

Facebook user Samai Saechang posted a hilarious video of herself trying to protect her precious papaya tree because of Papaya is her Life. “Typhoon Lan is approaching, and I must protect my precious papaya tree from flying away! Lol. Y’all don’t understand the love I have for this tree. Haha,” Samai wrote on Sunday.

The video has scored over six million views. In the description on her YouTube repost of the video, Samai wrote that she has spent the past two years growing her papaya tree, and papayas are hard to come by where she lives. “No typhoon is going to take my baby!” she wrote. Source: Coconuts Bangkok