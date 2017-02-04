Dog Thief still at Large

By Danny Boy -
3 month old dog stolen from heartbroken owner

At around 8:00pm on February 3rd, a 26 year old Thai lady asked Pattaya police for help launching an appeal for her stolen dog to be returned.

The dog in question is a lovely looking 3 year old Pomeranian puppy.

The owner of the dog is also the owner of a mobile phone and electronic device shop in South Pattaya. The kidnapping itself took place on January 31st at around 11:50pm. The lady had popped out to take care of some business, and had left her puppy at the shop, in the capable hands of her younger brother, 20 years old. All was fine before he decided to go for a shower upstairs.

After cleaning himself up, he wandered back downstairs to find that his sister’s dog was missing. He ran outside to look for it, but amazingly it was nowhere to be seen.

He asked local vendors if they had seen the puppy, and many said that they had seen it wander out of the shop and head towards a nearby 7eleven. An eye witness then came forward and told the worried brother that he had seen a young couple on a motorbike pull up and grab the dog, before making a quick getaway. At the time, he didn’t find anything unusual as he thought that the couple must be the owners of the dog.

On returning back to the shop, the elder sister was devastated when she heard what had happened and immediately started looking for her puppy by putting up posters and posting on facebook. So far, there is no good news so she has gone to the police and local media in an attempt to find her puppy.

There is a reward waiting for anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the little pup.

  • Ken Anderson

    ”In the capable hands of her younger brother”!!!. Well doesn’t that just sum up the brain capacity of the Thai Male? Incapable of taking care af some stupid mutt. Just proves what I have always thought, you can not entrust them with anything.
    What’s the betting, the ”young couple” seen on the motorbike are some Isaan hillbillies, and the dog has already found its way into a pan of soup?

    • soidog

      What brain capacity ? he wanted a shower so he had one,his duty to his own concern overrides everything, leaving the dog and shop unattended and the ramifications were beyond the periphery of his consciousness.He still wont see it as his responsibility.

      • Jack La Motta

        Mind boggling!

      • Jack La Motta

        Should have given the pooch a shower, wearing a fur coat in that weather!

    • Jack La Motta

      hahaha Chow- Chow Mein soup with poodles sorry i meant noodles 😉

  • Jack La Motta

    The Police are on the track of the pooch pilferer, they have a good lead, i´m sure he will be collared soon, you cant hide FUR-ever!

    • taff

      K-9 task force, they’ll end up barking up the wrong tree

      • Jack La Motta

        It´s Dogs life being a Cop in Thailand, and you cant teach old Dogs new tricks, but i dont have a bone with them, just get on with my own thing 😉

        • taff

          I wouldn’t like to bone a cop either.

      • Jack La Motta

        Or Cocking a leg up on the wrong Tree 😛

  • LondonChris

    So let me get this straight the dog was in the shop with the brother who then goes upstairs for a shower leaving the door of an unattended mobile phone and electronic devices shop open (how else did the dog get out). the shop owner is lucky she still has any stock left in her shop too. The brother should be prosecuted for terminal stupidity.

  • amazingthailand

    The dog is with me next step his boss to complete our little happy family

  • private pile

    Doesn’t sound like a kidnapping more like finders keeper… if I was them I’d head down to the closest thai bbq buffet kitchen… I’ve always wondered why every meat has a specific name refering to the animal it came from … then there’s the tray labelled. ..”meat” … in guessing it’s code name for soi dog