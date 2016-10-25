Cheap Night Out

We all know a night out in Pattaya these days can put a big hole in our wallets, but it doesn’t have to. Nobody wants to be seen as the “Cheap Charlie” for want of a better phrase, but now we don’t have to.

With tourist numbers down big time, bars and restaurants are being forced to think outside the box when it comes to discounts and promotions.

And, Im not just taking about the small beer bars and restaurants in Soi Buakow, for example. I’m talking about some of the bigger players in Walking Street too. Buy 1 get 1 free, discount cards, and cheap draft beer etc have been around for a while, and still work, but it’s some of the more creative ideas that have caught my eye recently.

The best one we came across on a recent night out was 500 baht, for as many bottled beers as you could drink in 10 minutes. The only rules were that you could only order 1 at a time, and had to finish it before you could order another.

Im not the biggest drinker out there, and managed 7, meaning just over 70 baht per bottle, and this bar was in Walking Street. I know for fact there a many of you that could easily beat that though.

So if you fancy a night out, and are worried about spending a fortune, don’t! And don’t restrict yourself to location either.

Feedback always helps, so if any of you find something a bit different, let us know in the comments below.

