Cheap Night Out

By Dave D -
20
5352

We all know a night out in Pattaya these days can put a big hole in our wallets, but it doesn’t have to. Nobody wants to be seen as the “Cheap Charlie” for want of a better phrase, but now we don’t have to.

With tourist numbers down big time, bars and restaurants are being forced to think outside the box when it comes to discounts and promotions.

And, Im not just taking about the small beer bars and restaurants in Soi Buakow, for example. I’m talking about some of the bigger players in Walking Street too. Buy 1 get 1 free, discount cards, and cheap draft beer etc have been around for a while, and still work, but it’s some of the more creative ideas that have caught my eye recently.

The best one we came across on a recent night out was 500 baht, for as many bottled beers as you could drink in 10 minutes. The only rules were that you could only order 1 at a time, and had to finish it before you could order another.

Im not the biggest drinker out there, and managed 7, meaning just over 70 baht per bottle, and this bar was in Walking Street. I know for fact there a many of you that could easily beat that though.

So if you fancy a night out, and are worried about spending a fortune, don’t! And don’t restrict yourself to location either.

Feedback always helps, so if any of you find something a bit different, let us know in the comments below.

Until Next time….

Danny Boy

cheap-charlies-sign promo dc456rogi

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • ken

    Something tells me service standards are about to plummet in Walking St bars, And the price of beer is heading towards 500bt per bottle.

    • Buster

      Yes to sit in a bar with the volume toned down in a street which is essentially a freak show.

  • Geordie

    I love my beer and can drink it until the cows come home BUT 7 bottles of beer in 10 minutes is not my idea of a good time.

  • kitadech

    i do not believe someone could drink SEVEN bottles in ten minutes no way can they do this

  • le chef

    well thats a bargain spending 3000 baht an hour, i normally spend about 240 baht

  • only U

    IT’S not that pattaya and thailand are expensive – it’s the low value and standards you get for your money. everything is so low quality, dirty and cottupt, and still prices like in a first world country. most of the alcoholic drinks are fake, the strets smell from open sewage holes, and the people, both locals and tourists, are not even middle class, and conversations with them are very lousy, even dangerous. add to that the fact that the justice system is rot to it’s core, you migth get hurt or attacked and nobody will pay nothing, and you can see the meaning of the saying “cheap is expensive”.

  • Buster

    With tourist numbers down big time…. no wonder, look at some of the rules they have in place, nightlife toned down, no gambling or casinos, and things like 50 years for a small bag of pills, 103 years Thailand for legally growing weed overseas in Holland, drug testing entire nightclubs, nuisance LBs everywhere, scams as well as visa issues, Many Europeans and westerners just don’t want to go there, they can just as easy to go to the Caribbean, South America, even Africa has some decent tourist destination like South Africa, Kenya or the Gambia and it’s cheaper and they have nice weather too.

    • johnhender

      I have been to Thailand 53 times you are right. I went to Costa Rica this summer you are right . Thailand night life is just too expensive plus all the silly rules it is really a crapshoot . I cancelled my trip when everything went black . The price are too high for too little ,top that off with poor service, scams and the hell that is swampy airport. Plus you have to be alert every second there is no relaxing, You can’t even walk down the street in peace. do you think is it really worth the long flight when i can go to south America and have a great time for a 4 hour flight out of the airport in 15 minutes and less cost for nightlife . Plus the girls don’t wear braces and you don’t have to take them shopping every 10 minutes
      Bangkok is very expensive for what you get. It is actually the Dirtiest city i have ever been in it is like they just don’t care. There are no bargains anymore It is cheaper for me to eat out in the USA and i won’t get sick Bangkok is just not any fun anymore it has become expensive work and that is not what i go on vacation for

      • Buster

        I totally agree with you, one wrong slip of tongue and your facing a life of hell, you can’t relax anywhere, the prices are not cheap. I get a bottle of Heineken in a pub in Amsterdam for 2 euros, girls in the bars are in your face all night scrounging for drinks at double the price of your own, even walking down the street is a hassle, try refusing their advances and you have more trouble, and as for trying to have a joint well that can get you life of hell too. There are plenty of options in the world if you are taking a 12 hour flight. It will be Jamaica for me this winter.

        • johnhender

          Yes it is 22:45 Flight for me. I am going back to Costa Rica much less headaches and at least they are happy to see you. I am just not excited about going back to Thailand it has turned into a head ache. Every time i turn around someone is wanting something Iphone-clothes-laptop it is ridiculous .
          There is very little you can get in Thailand that you can’t get anywhere else one the nightlife is gone what else is there? You can only see so many temples
          Last time i was there i had to walk certain route just to not get pestered. Even in the hotels they can’t seem to follow the simplest requests. other countries are moving forward Thailand is moving backward. I will revist Vietnam and Cambodia those were great trips just for the history sites last time i was there i used Tourist-Asia great private tour guides no headaches and great hotels Seoul is also a great trip i can’t wait to return there ,great night life you don’t even need to use a taxi(which eliminates a major headache) you can take the subway everywhere nice and clean and the same cost os Bangkok with consistent service

  • Tim

    Being back in Europe after years constantly having lived in Thailand, prices don’t differ that much, and even a lot of things are a fair bit more expensive here, it also comes with high quality, service standards etc. etc.

    If you really look at those details, Pattaya and TH are getting way over priced.
    It is still cheap, as mentioned in another comment as well, but if you align it with quality and service standards, the cheap actually becomes expensive.

    Paying nearly 200 baht for spirits nowadays, while getting fake alcohol or cheap versions 7/10 times, makes it even more expensive than it is in Europe, or it comes close.

    Obviously the entertainment value is high, and Thailand keeps staying my favorite place, this is something worth to mention and think about.

    Prices should go down again drastically, or inflation should continue, but then only when the quality, service standards and entertainment factor grows with that inflation, something that hasn’t been the case since all the price raises in the last 3 years.

  • Pingback: Cheap night out 500 Baht and drink as many beers as you can in 10 minutes - TeakDoor.com - The Thailand Forum()

  • AwanderingSoul

    One of the biggest problems is landlords charging exorbitant prices to those who run bars, they have to pass those prices on to customers. Next are the other *costs*. Girls who work inside are losing business to freelancers.. Why pay 3K when you can go outside and get it for 1K? Something needs to happen soon or WS will be a ghost street.

  • Thai Boy

    I rather buy my alcohol from Seven Eleven, bring my own speakers or headset, rent a beach mat on Pattaya beach or bring my own, and enjoy my drinks.
    Walking street or entertainment venues it’s only for weekends or twice a month.

    • Patamnak Hill Hobo

      Don’t forget the 22 baht hotdog at 7/11 come with unlimited tomato slices and threaded lettuce at the salad thing there if your lucky . well the one on the corner soi 4 & Jomtien beach road does .

  • Kenny

    How long is wasted ordering each beer probably 8 mins out of 10

  • johnhender

    So says the Thai apologist, Who just doesn’t get it . If it is the truth How is it Disparaging ? the truth hurts but the Thai-er than Thai bunch will never see or accept it

  • kevin allen

    totally agree , Thailand no 1 for me , nothing has changed in 15 years , prices are the same, just the pound crap at the minute , people brilliant, never had a problem, all the whingers can go elsewhere , good riddance .

    • ken

      You are quite clearly blind as well as stupid.

  • xyz yer

    It is illegal to promote binge drinking