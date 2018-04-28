Two Phuket underpasses to close for flood-prevention cleaning

Both Samkong Underpass and Darasamut Underpass will be closed to traffic for 33 hours next week so workers can clean the drains ahead of heavy monsoon rains.

The two tunnels on Phuket’s bypass road will be closed to traffic in both directions from 8pm (20:00) Monday night (April 30) through to 5am (05:00) Wednesday (May 2), Phuket Provincial PR Office announced yesterday evening (April 27).

The clearing of all the litter and rubbish from the drains is aimed at preventing flooding during especially heavy downpours in the coming months.

PN -EP