Sarawak’s Larissa Ping is Miss World Malaysia 2018

KUCHING – Sarawakian lass Larissa Ping was crowned Miss World Malaysia 2018 after beating 11 other contestants in the final rounds here Saturday night (Sept 8), Bernama has reported.

The 19-year-old beauty received the crown from jury members Nabila Huda and Carmen Soo and took home RM30,000 in cash, trophies and other prizes. Larissa also won the Top Talent and Miss Photogenic awards.

Sarawak Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said Ping, as the winner, would also be Sarawak Tourism Ambassador for 2019.

“I am confident that through this prestigious event and as the winner, you will be able to assist in promoting the state of Sarawak at the international level and at the same time promote eco-tourism in the country.

“The event is watched by millions of viewers worldwide, I am proud Sarawak has been selected as one of the locations for prestigious occasion,” he said

The finals Miss World Malaysia 2018 final was themed “Beauty with a Purpose” and was held at the Borneo Convention Centre here.

Also present were Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datin Patinggi Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang as well as Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib, the wife of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri.

A total of 12 contestants vied for the Miss World Malaysia 2018 title. The second and third places were won by Naomi Sim, 26, also from Sarawak and Shennon Jade, 24, from Kuala Lumpur.

They took home cash prizes of RM5,000 and RM3,000 respectively, and also tiaras and trophies.

Other winners were Francisca Luhong James, Sarawak (People’s Choice category), Larissa Ping, Sarawak (Miss Photogenic), Zane Wong, Kuala Lumpur (Miss Personality), Shannon Jade, Kuala Lumpur (Miss Elegance), Larissa Ping, Sarawak (Top Talent) and Francisca Luhong James (Top Model).