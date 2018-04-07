Russian tourist recovering in hospital after cutting own throat

A Russian woman is recovering at a Phuket hospital after she slashed her own throat with a knife in a convenient store on Friday.

Oksana Feoktistova, 41, walked into a 7-Eleven shop on Rat-uthit Road in Tambon Patong in Krathu district with a knife in her hand at around 8:30am on Friday.

Staff in the shop tried in vain to prevent her from hurting herself. She inflicted a serious cut on her throat. The store staff called police and an ambulance took her to Patong Hospital. She was later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Doctors have stitched the cut and declared her safe but the woman has so far declined to talk to police. NTN EP