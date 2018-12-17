Miss Philippines Catriona Gray Crowned Miss Universe 2018!

After a hard-fought three-hour beauty pageant featuring contestant models from all across the globe, the world has a new Miss Universe!

Miss Universe 2018 is… PHILIPPINES! pic.twitter.com/r2BkN8JpXh — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 17, 2018

Miss Philippines Catriona Gray earned the coveted title, and was brought to tears by the exciting victory, which saw her take on the title held by the outgoing Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, who represented South Africa when she won last December.

The new Miss Universe beat out 93 other hopefuls in a star-studded competition, including runner-up Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green and the 2nd runner-up, Miss Venezuela Sthefany Gutiérrez.

The 24-year-old Gray — who was born in Australia and studied at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts — was one of the odds-on favorites going into the competition.

This year’s winner was chosen by an all-female panel of judges, which included Colombian-American CEO Liliana Gil Valletta, Janaye Ingram, fashion designer Monique Lhuillier, former Miss Universe winners Michelle McLean and Bui Simon, Iman Oubou, and Richelle Singson-Michael.

The pageant was hosted once again by Steve Harvey and model Ashley Graham at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, which also featured a performance by Ne-Yo.