What is your boyfriend or husband really doing in Pattaya?

If your husband is visiting Pattaya alone or with a group of friends, you need to be very concerned and here’s why.

Pattaya is well known as the largest sex tourism destination on earth and has been described as ‘the sleaziest city in the world’. There is an estimated 27,000 active prostitutes in Pattaya, which is roughly one in every five people living in the city. Sex is sold literally everywhere in Pattaya and you can’t avoid it. Any foreign man visiting Pattaya is more than likely going to offered sex at some point. Will your partner resist the temptation knowing that you are thousands of miles away…?

Many foreign men will hook up with bar girls. These are ladies serving up beer and liquor in pubs and bars all over the city, but this isn’t the main function of their job. They will also leave the bar with any willing customer, with prices as low as $30 US dollars. If your husband is sitting in a beer bar at any point during his stay, he will be speaking with eager bar girls looking to earn money through spending time with foreign men.

But it doesn’t just stop there. Sex and sexual services are also on offer at massage parlors, go-go bars, nightclubs and by countless women that loiter beside roads and sidewalks looking for customers.

If you’ve never visited Pattaya, it can be very hard to describe the anything goes atmosphere, there truly is nowhere like it in the world. You could try watching videos showing Pattaya’s tourist areas to get an idea about what goes on. If you’re very lucky you might even spot your partner in the act.

We have no doubt over what foreign men are getting up to when they visit Pattaya without their partners, and you shouldn’t either.