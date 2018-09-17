Searching for a company to take care of your building work? Anna Service have a reputation for quality, reliability and customer satisfaction. We take on all types of work from the largest home improvement project to the smallest of maintenance jobs. With many many years’ experience our traditional family business will guide and support you through with a wide range of expertise on hand to advise and deliver .

With the highest quality finish a feature of all our work we will not disappoint . So if you are considering an extension, repair work, that new kitchen or any other building or maintenance work, contact us for a free quote with no obligation.

KITCHEN

Photos during a new build kitchen during the build

Photos after a new kitchen when nearly finished

A beautiful kitchen can be the real heart of your home. Our professional and qualified team at Anna Services are able to undertake the smallest of jobs in your existing kitchen through to helping you achieve the new kitchen you have always dreamed of.

We have built our business on recommendation and our total commitment to exemplary service. We have earned the loyalty and respect of our customers by providing stunning results at realistic prices. From start to finish we will work with you, listening to your needs, offering our expertise and delivering a job very well done.

Our kitchen service is very flexible, we are able to carry out a full range of services including plumbing, electrical, fitting, tiling, decorating , plastering and flooring. If you have recently moved house, want to add value to your existing home or simply fancy a change why not contact us for a free quote.

Plumbing

Plumbing is one of the many disciplines that we specialize in here at Anna Services . Our aim is to provide our customers with a comprehensive plumbing and central heating service which is not only first class quality but is also value for money

DECORATING

Decorating is our passion! Anna Servies have a well earned reputation for being the decorators you can rely on for all your decorating needs.

We love to help with colour choice when required for both homes and hotels alike and offer a wide range of options.

PLASTERING

We have a fantastic reputation for high quality and well priced plastering.

Our skilled hard workers are always on hand to help, build repair and make a difference. With good prices we are the go to building and repair place in town. We are able to travel to anywhere in Pattaya so you never have to worry if you live too far away. If you not need help, then why not recommend us to a friend

Our Services Include:

Plumbing

Painting and Decorating

Roofs

Plastering

floors

Electrics

Repairs, all repairs of any kind

Location: we are situated just to the side of Laguna Beach 2 in Jomtien

Call: 0967959781

Message: Wiyada Guesthouse