Thai Man from Ayutthaya on the run from police has been caught

A Thai man who has been on the run from police after murdering his wife has been caught in Pattaya whilst walking around the Wat Chai area.

The man is wanted for the murder of his wife, which took place in Ayutthaya a short time ago. He is thought to have strangled her to death and fled the scene, leaving their 1 year old child with the dead body.

Police have been tracking down the man and have finally caught up with him in Pattaya. A sighting was reported from the Wat Chai area in South Pattaya, and police were quickly onto the scene to make the arrest.

On searching the man, police found a plastic bottle with a cleaning solution inside his bag, but nothing else of any real significance. He said that he carried the solution everywhere he went.

Police believe that he was carrying it in case he ever got caught and the plan was to drink it and kill himself, instead of being locked up inside a prison. Thankfully the police managed to detain the man before he could take things into his own hands, and will be prosecuting him for his crimes in the next few days.