Snake bite! Python stuck in car released after worker gnaws its tail

By rickyd -
4
434

So this is how you catch a snake… just bite its TAIL.

Cambodian worker Rahjit Phan, 53, stepped in to help rescue workers after the 10ft-long python slithered into a car engine in Samut Prakan.

Nobody could remove the serpent and they had a tug-of-war with it. But in stepped Rahjit to show off a ‘jungle hack’ he learned in his home village.

He spent several minutes biting the python’s tail which he claimed help to release its grip and allow the rescuers to pull it free.

He said: ”This is an old trick we learned in the jungle. If a snake has caught a chicken or an animal then we can bite it to let the animal escape.
‘’Just bite the tail and bite it hard. That will make the snake weak. It will always work but nobody should try it unless they’re experienced.
‘’I’m happy that I could help. This was not a scary snake. I’ve seen some that are very big.’’
It’s not recommended trying the strange technique.

    Sensational video. Look at it folks. Not much more to say….other than the power of the snake to resist. Really amazing to me.