Rare two-headed mutant turtle born in Thailand is in demand

This rare two-headed turtle has become a big hit online after he was born in Nonthaburi.

The adorable ‘infant’ mutant turtle was born in August at the home of a reptile breeder Nong Somjai.

The three-month-old slider turtle – nicknamed Michaelangelo – has now won hundreds of fans with his rare features and cute behaviour which was filmed earlier this month.

Footage shows him scampering across the ground with surprising speed and splashing around in shallow water with other one headed turtles.

Somjai said she had been breeding turtles to sell for several years but had never seen one with two heads.

She said: ‘’I have had a lot of turtles but this is the first time I’ve had one like this. I knew about them but had never seen them.

‘’I breed turtles to sell and a lot of people have been interested in this but I think we might keep him as he’s very special.

‘’People think that turtles are slow but no, just look at the video of how fast he goes.’’

Two-headed turtles have been born before but they are considered rare and a number of them are kept in museums.