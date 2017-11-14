Cameras installed to catch motorists change lanes incorrectly

Traffic police will start using cameras to capture motorists illegally changing lanes at 13 flyovers and one tunnel in Bangkok at the end of this month.

Pol Col Kitti Ariyanon, deputy commander of the Traffic Police Division, said on Tuesday that his division is installing 15 cameras at 13 flyovers and one tunnel to catch motorists who illegally switch lanes. One camera will be installed at 12 bridges, two at one bridge and another at a tunnel. Motorists who switch lanes to cut in front of a line of vehicles are partly to blame for Bangkok’s notorious congestion, he said. Kitti said the cameras are expected to be installed by November 30 and they will be connected to the traffic police head office. They will be in operation 24-hours and will clearly capture vehicles’ licence plates. Signs will be put up to warn motorists of the use of the cameras.

The cameras will be installed on the following areas: 1. Bang Khen Bridge, on the side of the outbound Ngam Wong Wan road 2. Flyover at the Government Complex, on the side of outbound Chaeng Wattana Road 3. Huay Kwang tunnel, on the side of the inbound Ratchadapisek 4. Flyover at the Borom Ratchonnee Intersection, on the outbound Borom Ratchonnee road 5. Bridge over the Bang Khen roundabout, on the inbound Chaeng Wattana road 6. Bridge over Ratchathewee intersection, on the outbound Phetchaburi road 7. Bridge at the Din Daeng intersection, on the inbound Din Daeng road 8. Bridge at Prachanukul intersection, on the outbound Ratchadapisek road 9. Siriraj Bridge, on the outbound Aroon Amarin road 10. Bridge at the Ratchda-Lard Prao intersection, on the outbound Lard Prao road 11. Bridge at the Ratchada-Lard Prao Intersection, on the inbound Lard Prao road 12. Bridge at Wongsawang intersection, on the outbound Ratchadapisek road 13. Bridge at the Rama IV intersection, on the outbound Ratchadapisek road 14. Memorial Bridge, on the inbound Prajadhipok road 15. Bridge at Kamnan Maen Intersection, on outbound Kalapapruek road.  Source: Asia Nation

  • Charles Baht Esquire.

    i like the bangkok daily traffic shimozzles especially on the weekends the fuzz can never pick out the drunk and sozzled up drivers and one who participates in such antics can roam free behind the steering wheel without a fear in the world .

  • Robins

    Cameras are not a substitute for emotional development beyond that of the average Western 10 year old. Too many (mostly males) here drive like spoiled children.

  • Ken Anderson

    This is all very well, and I applaud any attempt to improve the dreadful driving in this country. However, if they are serious about this, rather than it just being a revenue raising exercise, maybe they could consider putting up some road signs and or provide road markings to pre warn drivers which lane they should be in, so drivers can select the correct lane in time?
    It is all very well currently for those that are fully familiar with the Bangkok roads, but strangers to the area will find signs that are actually right at the junction they are looking for are little help, unless by some chance of luck they happen to be driving in the correct lane already.