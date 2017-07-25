The sea is black and the beach filthy with rubbish

By Online Admin -
14
1313

The sea is black and the beach filthy with rubbish

Just when some people were thinking that the image of Pattaya as a beach holiday could not get any worse, influential Thai media Thai Rath came to town.

And they went to town in their article slamming the resort as filthy after several days of rains caused the sea once again to be black and a one kilometer stretch of coast strewn with all manner of litter and refuse.

Thai Rath said that measures to install cloth netting to prevent coastal trash from entering the sea had proved useless.

Attempts by the local authority to clean up were largely a waste of time.

And amid all the stinks and smells a pumping station was still not repaired properly.

Reporters said that a one kilometer stretch in South Pattaya around the Royal Garden department store was affected.

But their assessment that this is bad for the image of Pattaya will be met with derision by long suffering residents.

And news of the filthy state of the beach is hardly likely to inspire the new wave of tourists that the government is trying to encourage to visit the resort.

Thai Rath said that the situation in Pattaya was in reality worse than ever.

Source: Thai Visa

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • John 2

    Es long as tourists like to swim in such a liquid there seems to be no problem. And there seem to be still plenty of them. I have been living here for almost two decades but never touched the sea water here in Pattaya. Before this I lived in Phuket – Patong Beach. Never forget when the taxi driver who drove me to the airport said “Farang like to swim in toilet”. No idea how it is there now but I even never ate in one of the restaurants on the beach since you get the fine mist from the sea water on your food.

  • Ken Anderson

    Things such as this will always go on in Thailand whilst Thai people are here!
    Thai’s have no respect for anything other than money, authorities, businesses and individuals alike find it acceptable to discharge waste water and untreated sewage freely into the environment.
    Thai people will throw litter on the floor, or hang it in bags in trees even when they are only a few yards from a waste bin.
    In the Land Of Self righteousness, it will take generations to change their psyche from that of a scumbag existence into one of normal respectful beings, if indeed it will ever be possible at all, in the Land Of Stupidity and greed.

    • soidog

      In BG number one’s village they throw the rubbish into the lake,50 yards out the water is clogged with all types of stuff.

      • amazingthailand

        In my bg’s village they have some kind of concrete barrel. They throw all the waste in it and then burn the stuff. Bet they will never meet the paris climate agreement

      • Ken Anderson

        Then probably eat the fish that live in the contaminated water? Just like you will see them collecting shellfish to eat from the very cesspit this article is about.
        Nothing surprises me about the going’s on in these hillbilly communities.

  • Homebrew

    I’m a beach, I’m a beach oh, the beach is black
    Stone cold sober as a matter of fact
    I can beach, I can beach ’cause I’m better than you
    It’s the way that I move, the things that I do, oh oh oh…

  • ken

    Its not a beach its a toxic disaster zone and you risk your health and your life by being near it and worse entering it. This is a wasteland, period!

  • Bahtbus

    Is it really “news” if it doesn’t tell you anything new? What good is a “Happy Zone” with a filthy beach?

  • UMPA

    That turd with corn on the bottom left is mine.

    • private pile

      Looks like you had pad thai from all the peanuts

      • Mike Murphy

        you watch what you eat, going in and going out ?

    • Guest knows Best

      You are a turd on the bottom with corn in you

  • Tony Akhurst

    I thaught only last week the city office made a drastic attempt yo clean the beaches whith the help of the army or did they give it a miss

    • Mike Murphy

      More likely they took the rubbish out and dumped it offshore