Two Muslim villagers shot dead in Yala

A former village head and his friend were gunned down in Yala province on Wednesday evening, police said.

The two were shot by an unknown number of suspected insurgents using M16 rifles on the main road in Ban Kuber Kuaroh village, Tambon Jakwa, in Raman district at 6.30pm. The victims were identified as Abdulroning Rokeh, 44, a former village head, and Ibrahim Sadahong, 20. They were taken to the Raman hospital by village defence volunteers who rushed to the site when they heard gunfire. The two died on the way to the hospital.

They were riding a motorcycle home after playing football. NTN – EP