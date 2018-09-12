Minivan driver seriously injured in Patong Hill accident

Patong police were notified of the incident at 4.45am, when they were alerted to a crash on Phra Baramee Road, near the Patong City sign.

Police and Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived to find a minivan that had careered through guardrails on the side of the road.

The unconscious driver was found stuck inside the van. Rescue workers freed him from the minivan, before rushing him to Patong Hospital.

One of the rescue workers said the minivan had been heading up the hill from Patong to Kathu.

When the driver was near the Patong City sign, it appears he might have fallen asleep at the wheel. The minivan collided with the guardrail, bursting through and ending up crashing into trees. It’s lucky that the minivan hit the trees, otherwise it would have fallen 15 metres down the hill,” the rescue worker said.

Police are continuing their investigation and will speak to the minivan driver when he is well enough.