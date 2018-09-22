The Prime Minister said even though the government respected the recommendations made by the Malaysian Human Rights Commission (Suhakam), it would not accept everything.

“While we agree with suggestions made by Suhakam, we must remind them that our value system is not the same as the West.

“They are more free. “Our concept of family remains the same.

“A couple with children or adopted children are considered a family, but two men or two women are not considered a family,” said Dr Mahathir at a press conference after chairing the fourth meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption here on Friday (Sept 21).