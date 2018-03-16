Chemical Free Mattress Cleaning in Pattaya

Health and wellness are rightfully very important issues, especially if you run a business that relies on hygiene. When it comes to sanitation and cleanliness, one of the most unhygienic places in your house or hotel room is your mattress. It is important to keep your mattress sparkling clean. We spend 33% of our lives sleeping. Whether you are an individual person, or a villa development or hotel in Pattaya, give yourself the ultimate peace of mind by taking advantage of the innovative mattress cleaning technology at UV Clean Asia.

Who are UV Clean Asia and what do they do?

UV Clean Asia offer the best residential and commercial mattress cleaning services in the Pattaya region, utilizing the latest cleaning and sanitizing techniques without the use of invasive chemicals. Using GUVL Lighting Technology, similar to that you might find in the process of sterilizing water, it not only cleans your mattress properly, but also does it in the least harmful manner, while achieving long-term results.

Why do you need UV Mattress Cleaning Techniques?

It’s simple really… who wants to share a bed with unwanted dust mites and bacteria? Nobody, that’s for sure. If you own a villa or condo development in Pattaya, or a hotel, or you are just an individual person who recognizes the importance of keeping your mattress clean, UV Clean Asia is the ultimate solution.

The results are long-lasting, and there is a reason why large hotel chains and resorts across the world swear by these UV mattress cleaning techniques: it’s better to be safe than sorry when it comes to the health, safety and hygiene of your guests and customers. Even if you have an individual house or apartment in Pattaya, this service is just as important for you as well.

Who Benefits from UV Clean Asia Mattress Cleaning?

The main benefactors of utilizing these ground-breaking techniques are those who frequent your hotel, resort or development.

If you are a condominium owner and really want to take advantage of this amazing opportunity, these innovative cleaning techniques have many health benefits, which is perfect for those with families and children. The techniques are pet-safe, eco and family friendly, while having little impact on the ozone layer. The cleaner atmosphere that is achieved with these cleaning techniques can also be very beneficial for those who have asthma and other air-born and respiratory ailments.

UV Clean Asia

Office: 389/1662 Soi 4 Phratumnak, Pattaya, Chonburi 20150

Phone:033 641 524

Email: [email protected]