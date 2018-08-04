CETUS BEACHFRONT CONDO

FOREIGN name

89 Sq.M corner unit

2 bedroom, 2 bathroom

west / north views, beachfront, sunset views, ocean views, city views.

includes all built-in furniture, appliances, plus additional built-ins (storage nooks, wardrobes, additional kitchen lighting, fans, motorized (remote controlled) curtains, etc.)

smart-home lighting control system w/touch panels in all rooms. floor/walls in living room wired for surround sound speaker system.

Current Owner is willing to lease the property from buyer for 3-6 months for 50k per month if they arent ready to move into the condo yet.

PRICE: 9.8 million baht, Including split transfer fee

BUILDING:

Cetus was completed in 2016 and has 2 swimming pools, sea view fitness center, saunas and game room. 4 lifts plus service lift w/garbage area, and Only 7 units per floor. The “02” corner units have the best views in the building.

The 49-storey condominium in luxurious relaxed style is located in the quiet seaside of Jomtien Beach, the perfect solution for residents. Every single corner of the room creates relaxation, privacy and tranquility with sea views and panoramic scenery from the beginning of Jomtien Beach to the end of Na Jomtien Beach.

LOBBY LOUNGUE

Atrium with a 5-star hotel level.

INTERNET WIFI

Stay connected, just click and you can connect to the world by Hi Speed Internet WIFI.

FITNESS & SAUNA

On lobby lounge floor, you can unleash the imagination through an exercise along with the scenic beauty of the Jomtien Beach. It equips the fitness facilities, separated men-women sauna and the locker for those who love to enjoy the spa atmosphere.

SWIMMING POOL

The swimming pool with the style of Infinity End Edge that will make you feel that the horizon is close at hand.

POOL BAR

Serves you food and beverages.

CAR PARK

Support for more than 50% of the project, by a large park. Add convenience to residents, even if you are female, you can park your car safely.

SECURITY

Secured with an integrated security system. With CCTV and 24-hour guards, so you can feel comfortable with the premium security.