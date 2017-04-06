Transport aims to reduce highway fatalities​ by 5% during Songkran festival

The Transport Ministry aims to reduce traffic fatalities by 5% with the enforcement of tougher traffic rules during the upcoming Songkran festival, beginning April 8-18.

Last year, the death toll during the Thai traditional New Year stood at 442 deaths, which surely is way too high for anyone’s standard in such a short period of time. What’s more, it’s supposed to be a time to celebrate the New year, so why should there be an increase in deaths?

Transport minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith assured of achieving the 5% target after presiding over a ceremony to launch the campaign this morning. The target seems small but based on last years figures in would mean a total of around 22 lives saved.

With the tough enforcement of traffic law this year, particularly on key accident causes such as speeding, safety belt fastening, daytime headlight switching on, at least 5% fatality rate could be reduced, he said.

Commenting on the delayed enforcement of the traffic rule by the police banning sitting on the back of pickup truck which triggered public outcry, the transport minister made clear that the rule won’t be enforced pending further notice by the police.

Source: Thai PBS

  • Tony Akhurst

    No matter what laws the police try to enforce all the thai population are to thick to take any notice.

  • Sly

    To achieve this target 22 crash victims will be kept on life support until the 18th after which they will promptly be disconnected.

  • amazingthailand

    They should organise songkran on April 1st

  • ken

    What a waste of a country, 5%, seriously? The goal should be to reduce facilities by 100% and save all lives. Its only a goal and Thais never achieve any goals anyway but why state your goal to be so low? I tell you these people have no pride and this means that since they only want to reduce facilities by 5% they are willing to accept a large number of facilities in this Westland I only hope Popeye and Rumple are included in that number.