Transport aims to reduce highway fatalities​ by 5% during Songkran festival

The Transport Ministry aims to reduce traffic fatalities by 5% with the enforcement of tougher traffic rules during the upcoming Songkran festival, beginning April 8-18.

Last year, the death toll during the Thai traditional New Year stood at 442 deaths, which surely is way too high for anyone’s standard in such a short period of time. What’s more, it’s supposed to be a time to celebrate the New year, so why should there be an increase in deaths?

Transport minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith assured of achieving the 5% target after presiding over a ceremony to launch the campaign this morning. The target seems small but based on last years figures in would mean a total of around 22 lives saved.

With the tough enforcement of traffic law this year, particularly on key accident causes such as speeding, safety belt fastening, daytime headlight switching on, at least 5% fatality rate could be reduced, he said.

Commenting on the delayed enforcement of the traffic rule by the police banning sitting on the back of pickup truck which triggered public outcry, the transport minister made clear that the rule won’t be enforced pending further notice by the police.

Source: Thai PBS