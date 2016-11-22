Taxi drivers attacked in Pattaya Walking Street

By Albert Jack -
21
3839

At 2am, on the morning of November 22, Pattaya police were called to Walking Street after reports of a disturbance.

Witnesses had said that a group of around ten young Thai men, probably teenagers, had surrounded a taxi and were smashing it and attacking the driver.

Follow BangkokJack on Facebook for all Thailand/Asia related news

The victim, taxi driver Mr Boontham Boonmeema, was bloodied and bruised and his clothing had been torn.

Other taxi drivers had gone to assist but they too were attacked by the mob and their cars damaged.

Mr Boonthan told officers that he and his friends had only just received permits to work in the area two days previously and so they are convinced the attack was ordered by other rival taxi drivers.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries and investigating officers are taking statement from other taxi and baht bus drivers in the area.

Report by Pattaya One News Team

taxi-mafia-fight-2

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Pingback: Taxi drivers attacked in Pattaya Walking Street()

  • Ken

    One set of violent criminals attacking cheating con men, in one of the busiest areas for tourists.
    This should do wonders to draw more quality family tourists to the city. Free entertainment such as this, why on earth would anyone not want to come to Pattaya with their family?

  • mike mongerer

    Take heart, Mr. taxi driver. General Prayut recently promised that Thailand will be free of corruption within 20 years.

    • Luke

      20 Light Years, beam me up Scotty

  • L-Nino

    You see a lot of armed policemen along with a lot of these fools that call themselves “volunteer police” you see these goof balls everywhere! Where were they?!? You know the guy with the bloused BDU pants, tactical pocket protector, and a gun belt with all kinds of ninja gear! But no gun. The only thing these fools are missing are the clown shoes!

    • Ken

      Yes!
      You are exactly correct. These volunteer police are just a bunch of people who have achieved nothing in life, and they seem to think that fake uniform actually gives them some significance.

      • Luke

        what have you achieved of any significance? what will be your legacy when you hit the bucket? probably nothing! as all armchair dictators who sit at home and try to change the world!

        • Ray

          Wow, you soon resort to personal insults based on assumptions when you have no comeback to offer. L-Nino is right, the volunteer police are fkn big time goofballs.

          • Luke

            I am a n earlier member of THE SAS/SBS and i speak 4 languages fluently, i was in GF1 AND W11 you usless Mupett

          • Baresi

            I can remember a bloke in some bar in Pattaya telling me he was a British spy.i just rolled my eye’s,made my excuses and did one.

          • Luke

            I can remember some w****** who are also armchair machos like you, full of s”’ mouthing it off, you would never see them personally, just covered in blood maybe staggering around looking for 7/11

    • Luke

      No, the clowns are the tourists walking around out of their mind covered in blood, most of these volunteers are trying to help to make Pattaya a better and safer place! of course some of them are idiots with delusions of Grandeur, but most of them try to make a difference facilitating contact between Thai law enforcement and Westerners or Tourists that are in trouble! they work for nothing i applaud those that do it for honourable reasons, not those who think of themselves as lone rangers Thai style!

      • L-Nino

        No. clowns. Yes, these guys work for no pay. Beware of the do gooder. Why? These fools would never be allowed on any real police force so they come here and play tough guy and do foot patrols bumbling about. They look like over grown trick Or treaters. If they really want to, “make a difference” stay at your assigned table. Help translate if you can? Moreover just stay out of the way before you become a victim yourselves.

  • Mike Murphy

    rival taxi mafias ?

  • Luke

    ýeah bring World Class Casinos to this exciting, safe,fun, family friendly Destination, Pattaya is open for business

  • Pingback: Taxi drivers attacked in Pattaya Walking Street | Thailand News()

  • Ken

    You have made numerous incorrect assumptions about me, you have even put them down in writing, and appear by this post, to have made yourself very angry in the process.
    Then you talk about brain cell capacity??
    Your behaviour is a little mystifying.

    • notyoureverydaythai

      Says the guy who continually does the same himself in numerous comments made over a lengthy period of time.

      • Patamnak Hill

        I second that too. As he seems to able to blog and say what ever he feels like while other get banned for having nothing more then a harmless opinion .

  • L-Nino

    Look Luke, or should I say puke? Because you sound like a typical little whinny, skinny arm puke. You know nothing about anyone on this site but continue to talk all that garbage. I passed trough Pattaya my 1st time when I was in my late teens in 1988. Fun! Do the math if you can? And what does Kens age have to do with anything? Is that the best you can do? By the way, I don’t drink. But if I did what’s wrong with cheap beer?!? You elitist punk!

  • Patamnak Hill

    Thank the good Lord these Sheriff Wild Bill wanna be that have no constitutional powers other then hold and seize don’t have guns . But in all fairness they should be equip with crusty the clown shoes though.