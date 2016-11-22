Taxi drivers attacked in Pattaya Walking Street

At 2am, on the morning of November 22, Pattaya police were called to Walking Street after reports of a disturbance.

Witnesses had said that a group of around ten young Thai men, probably teenagers, had surrounded a taxi and were smashing it and attacking the driver.

The victim, taxi driver Mr Boontham Boonmeema, was bloodied and bruised and his clothing had been torn.

Other taxi drivers had gone to assist but they too were attacked by the mob and their cars damaged.

Mr Boonthan told officers that he and his friends had only just received permits to work in the area two days previously and so they are convinced the attack was ordered by other rival taxi drivers.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries and investigating officers are taking statement from other taxi and baht bus drivers in the area.

Report by Pattaya One News Team