Motorbike Viagra Delivery Couple Face Stiff Penalties After Capture

At 18.30 hrs on 30th September 2016 Mr. Chakorn Kanchanawatta District Chief Officer Banglamung Chonburi received a complaint regarding a smuggling and distribution of illegal aphrodisiac in the broad day light in Soi 13, Pattaya 2nd Road, Central Pattaya, M. 9 Nongprue Banglamung Chonburi

At the location there was a couple Ms. Jiraporn Tasri, 21 years and Mr. Apisit Homhual, 32 years sitting on the motorcycle with a purple box of Viagra, KamaGra, Blackstorm in the shape of tablets, jelly and liquid. The police seized the box as evidence.

The couple said they ordered by phone from an anonymous agent recommended by friend in the similar business. They have been selling for over six months in the beer bar areas of Pattaya. Regular customers, they say, were senior foreigners who are sexually active.

The police said these illegal drugs can be deadly and causes allergy, shock and heart attack. The substances were not regulated and such medicines should only be prescribed by doctors.

