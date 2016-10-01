Motorbike Viagra Delivery Couple Face Stiff Penalties After Capture

At 18.30 hrs on 30th September 2016 Mr. Chakorn Kanchanawatta District Chief Officer Banglamung Chonburi received a complaint regarding a smuggling and distribution of illegal aphrodisiac in the broad day light in Soi 13, Pattaya 2nd Road, Central Pattaya, M. 9 Nongprue Banglamung Chonburi

At the location there was a couple Ms. Jiraporn Tasri, 21 years and Mr. Apisit Homhual, 32 years sitting on the motorcycle with a purple box of Viagra, KamaGra, Blackstorm in the shape of tablets, jelly and liquid. The police seized the box as evidence.

The couple said they ordered by phone from an anonymous agent recommended by friend in the similar business. They have been selling for over six months in the beer bar areas of Pattaya. Regular customers, they say, were senior foreigners who are sexually active.

The police said these illegal drugs can be deadly and causes allergy, shock and heart attack. The substances were not regulated and such medicines should only be prescribed by doctors.

Report by Pattaya One News Team

  • weasel

    a big soggy droop for the senior expats then.

  • Thai Boy

    RIP the big man who found dead naked a week ago.
    He must took some of these fake s.

    • Buster

      They were not fake. that’s like saying Singha is fake Chang. Viagra, Kamagra, Blackstorm, are just different brands of the essentially the same thing, just because one brand is more popular than the other doesn’t make the less popular brand fake, does it?Anyway they are all risky especially for older users.

      • soidog

        Anyone can print sildenifil on a box ,putting it in is another thing..try the real stuff
        then try these then judge for yourself.

        • Buster

          Okay so real KamaGra Vs Fake KamaGra?

          What about Nescafe Vs fake Nescafe (AKA Maxwell house)?

          Anyway I won’t be trying any of these, seems to be too much heart attacks with them, I’ll “stick” with what I know.

          • Jacque Le Reeper

            How did the first man die from using Viagra? The tablet got stuck in his throat and he died from a stiff neck.

  • pattaya_bob

    I hope the penalties they face are not to stiff..
    And I hope they do not have to do hard time.
    But if they stand erect and tall and face the music they
    should be ok….

    • Leburn

      LOL, I like that one

    • BigMike

      Friends probably shafted them. They’ll think long and hard before they do it again.

  • John

    Mostly these illegal substances are taken when using illegal prostitutes in often illegal accommodations.

  • Frank

    Ask for Sidegra in a Pharmacy, that is the thai generic Viagra, same as original. Governement price is 200 b 4pills 100 mg, but they often ask for (a lot) more…

  • kitadech

    The headline is great “viagara couple face STIFF penalties” !!!! Thort viagara was to make yu stiff !! if a man of course

  • Jacque Le Reeper

    just put a pill under your tongue and keep a stiff upper lip

  • Ken

    I appreciate what these people were doing is against Thai law. But really, have the Police got nothing better to focus their attention on?
    Such as ridding Pattaya of all those deviant men in frocks?

    • Jacque Le Reeper

      Ken, Men in frocks suck c**** all adds to the general ambience and attractivity of Pattaya, why do you think all these butch men come here?

    • Patamnak Hill

      Angry old Ken here rags on the ladyboys because of his love life loss and bad past experiences with his ladyboy romances and frolicking.

  • Jacque Le Reeper

    WTF they´re just trying to make a HARD buck 🙂