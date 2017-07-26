Jazz Festival at New Nordic Pattaya

Pattaya City Uncovered is a tourism magazine for Pattaya holidaymakers looking to find the best restaurants, things to see and do, nightlife and activities

Welcome to Pattaya. If you are here on holiday, we are sure you are having a fantastic time in this exciting and vibrant city. If you are an expat and already live, here, it’s nice to see you again. Although this is routinely one of the quietest times of the year in a tourism sense, there is always something happening in this bombastic city. Buckle up your seatbelts and get ready for blast-off

New Nordic Steaks,Grill & Winery, located at Pratumnak soi.4 Pattaya is hosting a Jazz and Wine events week with a series of events this month – July 25th, 27th and 29th 2017 from 7pm to 11pm.

The concept is, over the course of a week, to blend three live jazz music experiences with wine tasting from all over the world. On the three separate days there will be wine tasting of French wines, Australian wines and Chilean wines.

On all three nights finger food prepared by chef Joel will compliment the various high quality wines and Jazz music to give a perfect atmosphere.

The ticket price is 1,200 Baht pe and includes 4 glasses of wine, food buffet and music. For more information please contact 061-4900055 or events@new-nordic.com