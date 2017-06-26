Iranian thought lady was a lady – but mistake cost him 5,000 baht and his shirt

In the early hours of June 26th, an Iranian tourist thought he had struck the jackpot after meeting up with what he thought was a beautiful woman.

The “woman” stopped her/his motorbike and offered him some late night action for the bargain price of only 1,000 Thai Baht.

Arman Karim, 35, couldn’t believe his luck and wasted no time jumping on the back of the back before setting off back to his hotel.

Unfortunately for the man, or fortunately, whichever way you want to look at it, it was on the way back to the hotel that he reached around for a little fondle, only to find more than he bargained for.

An argument broke out and the Iranian jumped off the bike. But the lady boy grabbed a beer bottle and forced him into handing over 5,000 baht.

In addition he got his shirt almost ripped from his back, reported Siamchon News.

A real lady called Daeng heard the altercation and took pity on the middle easterner taking him to Pattaya police who promised to investigate.

Source: Thai Visa