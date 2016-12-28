Foreigners arrested, coke, crystal meth, ecstasy seized

Two foreign nationals were arrested after 4kg of cocaine were found in their bags when they arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport from Africa and a third, their alleged contact, was later apprehended at a city hotel.

Pol Maj Gen Sommai Kongwisaisuk, acting commissioner of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, said Johnny Halop Sajulga, a Filipino, and a Vietnamese woman, Chao Thi Thuong, 37, arrived from Ethiopia on Flight ET 628 on Dec 26.

Police thought they were acting suspiciously and asked that their baggage be examined. The search found a total of 4kg of cocaine in the two bags.

The Vietnamese woman allegedly admitted the drugs in her bag belonged to her, but gave no further further details, said Pol Maj Gen Sommai.

The Filipino man confessed to have been hired to smuggle the drugs into Thailand. The cocaine was to be delivered to a man at a hotel in the Sukhumvit area of Bangkok.

Mr Sajulga was instructed to make the delivery as planned, and kept under close watch. At the hotel the third suspect, Francis Mukwamba, a Zambian passport holder whose real nationality was being investigated, was caught when he showed up to collect the drugs.

Authorities searched his room and found 85gms of crystal methamphetamine and 1,640 ecstasy pills.

The trio were being held in custody at the NSB’s division 3 for legal action.

-The Bangkok Post