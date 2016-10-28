Canadian tourist survives five-story fall on Khaosan Road

By Albert Jack -
Rescue workers assist Canadian tourist Dale Weinmeyer on Thursday at the D&D Inn on Bangkok’s Khaosan Road. Photo: Chanasongkram Police

A Canadian tourist jumped from a fifth floor balcony at a hotel in the popular backpacker district Thursday morning but walked away with minor injuries, police said.

Dale Patrick Weinmeyer, 36, appeared intoxicated when he jumped, according to Pitak Sitthikul, chief of the police station with jurisdiction over Khaosan Road, where D&D Inn is located.

“He could talk [to rescue workers]. His injuries weren’t serious,” Col. Pitak of Chanasongkram Police Station said. “He looked like he was intoxicated.”

Weinmeyer jumped from a balcony on the fifth floor during a heated argument with his wife at around 10:30am, according to police. The tourist landed in the hotel’s garden, which softened the impact.

Weinmeyer had no visible injuries and was able to walk away, according to a police report. He was taken to Vajira Hospital for examination.

  • ken

    Lucky chap.
    I wonder if his wife is a rice farmers daughter?

    • Patamnak Hill Hobo

      what the hell has a rice farmers daughter got to do with this story Angry and old Ken venting his rage and anger out on innocent farmers daughters again ,

  • Homebrew

    At this time of year, a fall like for a Canadian is normally cushioned by the snow.