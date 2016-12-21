If you are thinking of retiring in a different country, then one of the main things that you will obviously consider are the benefits. It would be fool hardy to suggest that Thailand is perfect, or indeed that anywhere else is for that matter so it is important that we look at things from a very rational point of view. Here are 5 very simple benefits of retiring in Thailand:

Cost of Living

One of the immediate benefits of retiring in Thailand is the lower cost of living. Thailand recently came joint-sixth in the cheapest places to live in terms of cost of living. Just THB65,000 per month could see you and your partner enjoy a comfortable retirement in the sun amongst a strong and well established expat community.

The weather

Of course, the weather in Thailand is always seen as one of the country’s strengths. With an excellent year-round climate, especially in central regions, you can enjoy the great outdoors far more. This is great for those who enjoy an active outdoor life whilst at the same time saving you money on heating and other utility bills – OK, you may have to pay for air-conditioning but it will certainly be worth it.

Plenty to do

One thing about Thailand is there is plenty to do. If you are interested in sightseeing there are plenty of things to see and do. If you enjoy a round of golf, the country has ample championship standard courses across the country and there are lots of golf societies where you can make new friends. The large expat community means that it is easy to meet likeminded people who share your interests so forming your own friendship groups is always easy.

The fact that many cities are so cosmopolitan also helps when it comes to eating out. You will be able to find your favourite restaurant where you can eat your favourite food whilst at the same time having plenty of options when you want to try something new and different.

Transportation

Transportation may not sound like one of the main reasons to retire in a different country but if travelling around is easy, it will certainly add to your pleasure. Taxis and Songtaews are plentiful in many cities along with tuk tuks and motorbike taxis. Of course, renting a vehicle is also straightforward but it pays to make sure you use a reputable company.

Healthcare

As we get older healthcare plays are more important role in our lives. Again, like with transportation, it may not be your primary reason for looking to retire overseas but having suitable healthcare should certainly be a factor. Thailand has plenty of superb, international hospitals that offer a great standard of care. The medication that you require is readily available from reputable pharmacists and international and local health insurance is nearly always taken. Indeed, healthcare in Thailand is so good that the country is often seen as a hub for medical tourism.