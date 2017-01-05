Bad Stabbing

Police were looking Thursday for two assailants in connection with the deadly stabbing of a 26-year-old man in northern Bangkok.
A security camera captured the moment Vasin Lueangcham was stabbed repeatedly by one of the attackers as his accomplice waited on a getaway motorcycle. Vasin was defending himself until the suspect plunged the knife into Vasin’s throat. He collapsed as the attacker escaped with Vasin’s phone.
The incident took place at about 10pm in Soi Sukhonthasawat 27. Footage of the attack has gone viral on social media due to its shocking brutality.
Bangkok police chief Sanit Mahatavorn said Thursday after meeting with investigators that police will bring the pair to justice.
Lt. Gen. Sanit added that although the attackers made away with the victim’s iPhone, police have not ruled out other motives such as a personal vendetta.