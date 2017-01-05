Bad Stabbing

Police were looking Thursday for two assailants in connection with the deadly stabbing of a 26-year-old man in northern Bangkok.

A security camera captured the moment Vasin Lueangcham was stabbed repeatedly by one of the attackers as his accomplice waited on a getaway motorcycle. Vasin was defending himself until the suspect plunged the knife into Vasin’s throat. He collapsed as the attacker escaped with Vasin’s phone.