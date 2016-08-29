Armed Robbery of Indians in Soi 9, behind the Police Station

At 1.30am on the morning of August 29 Pattaya police received reports of a robbery on Beach Road, Soi 9, just behind the Police Station.

At the scene officers took a statement from a forty-nine-year old Indian businessman, Mr Hussain Qureshi.

He reported that as he and a group of friends left a nearby restaurant they were approached by two Thai women on a motorbike. One of them produced a knife and threatened the men.

Between them they were robbed of 7000 baht, $200 & INR 2000.

Officers immediately called for road blocks around the town but the suspects have slipped the net.

They will now review CCTV footage in an attempt to identify those involved.

Report by Pattaya One News Team