American diver committed suicide, authorities say

On December 16 the body of an man was discovered tied to a pier pole off Koh Larn who appears to have had his throat cut. (See related stories)

Pattaya police have today managed to identify the body and locate American national Frank Thomas Kech’s Thai wife, who has not been named.

She confirmed to officers that they lived together in Bangkok but her husband had traveled to Pattaya and was staying alone in a hotel on Second Road.

She has told investigating officers that he said to her many times that he wanted to die as he did not want to grow old and weak. He wanted to end his life whilst he was still strong, she says.

Officers have now discovered, from CCTV footage, that Mr Kech went to Bali Hai Pier alone at 7am on the morning of December 14.

The fatal neck injury is the only wound on the body and there are no other signs of violence.

Based on this evidence officers believe that he must have tied his back pack to the pier pole so that his body was not washed out to sea before cutting his own throat.

Report shared by BangkokJack News Team