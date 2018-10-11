Urgent : Myanmar Eleven’s three senior journalists arrested

They were Managing editor Nari Min, Editor in chief Kyaw Zaw Linn, and chief reporter Phyo Wai Win. They left Tamwe township courts before being brought to Insein Prison, Yangon.

Yangon Regional Government filed a lawsuit against them for the story published on October 8 which criticizes the controversial business ventures of Yangon Regional Government for wasting public money.

They were on Wedensday charged under Article 505 (b) of Myanmar’s Penal Code which does not allow for bail to be granted and carries a maximum punishment of two years imprisonment.

Myanmar stands 137th out of 180 countries in the 2018 World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders (RFS).