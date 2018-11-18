Suspects sought in Thai-Korean sex ring

“We will request the extradition of seven South Korean suspects,” deputy director general Pol Colonel Songsak Raksaksakul said on Sunday.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the 10 suspects. The other three are Thai.

Chaichan Ratphothong, 33, was arrested last Wednesday in Nakhon Ratchasima in connection with the case.

The alleged victims – the number has not been disclosed – were ostensibly hired as masseuses but on arrival in South Korea their passports were confiscated and they were forced to provide sex services.

Police there freed them early last year and have arrested suspects, all Koreans