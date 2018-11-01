A Swedish naturist has posted a picture of herself smothered in menstrual blood to Instagram.

Yes, it’s 2018 and things like this happen.

Maxinne Bjork, who lives in Bali posted the controversial picture to her 44,000 followers on Instagram – apparently she just had the ‘urge’ to do it.

I mean, I sometimes have the urge to jump off high buildings but I know it’s probably not a good idea to do it.

In the controversial photo Maxinne is posing nude against a wall with her face and torso covered in what she claims to be her own blood.

But if you thought this was just a shameless attempt at gaining publicity, then think again – it was much deeper than that.



Instagram/maxinnebjork

In the caption she says: “Today after a very productive and super fun day, I just came home all emotional with lots on my minds that I just pushed a side cause I didn’t have space to deal with it in the moment.

“I sat down and did some deep breathing, and all of a sudden felt a strong urge to cover myself in my life-giving fluids as a woman. So without really thinking of why or anything else, I just did.

“Smudged it out all over my body and then rolled around naked on the grass in my garden all covered in my menstrual blood. Smelled the earth and started crying intensely. Both from happiness and sadness.

“After some crying I started laughing instead. I’m so happy to have my mum in my life, we both help each other to get through some rollercoasters.

“The family situation we are in right now is just very draining. But that’s life. And exactly how it is suppose to be in this moment. Accept and love.”

Since the fairly graphic photograph was shared it has unsurprisingly received a strong reaction from her followers and detractors, and has gained almost 3,000 likes.

Such was the scale of the reaction, Maxinne has removed the option to comment from the post, after some called her ‘mentally sick’ and ‘disturbed’, according to the Mirror.



Instagram/maxinnebjork

In response to her haters, Maxinne has released a second statement.

She said: “So interesting how people can’t accept that we all are different and have different views about life.

“I’m not telling people to think like me, but with my actions I want to express to people to listen to their hearts, and do what feels right for them even though it doesn’t fit the norm.

“And that’s why I even use social media, I want to spread how I live, so people can be inspired to dare to live how they want to live.

“I’m not trying to change any one, be you! And bad comments that I’m mentally sick doesn’t really affect me. Maybe I am? But oh my, how great it feels to be mentally disturbed then. I love my life!”

No, just no.