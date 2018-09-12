Stepfather arrested for suffocating crying 6-month-old baby

The husband, Witthawat Jitthanopajai, 21, also faced murder charges for allegedly suffocating the son by a previous marriage of his wife, Kanchana Thetsawang, 22.

The baby’s body was found in a basket left in front of the house of Kanchana’s mother on Soi Pracha Uthit 19 in Huay Kwang district at 10am on Sunday.

After learning the baby was Kanchana’s son, the police tracked down and arrested the couple at 10pm on Monday at their rented room at an apartment building in Pathum Thani’s Thanyaburi district.