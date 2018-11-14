Man Gets Caught By ‘Son’ Checking Out Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski: We’ve all had moments we’ve been caught out doing something we shouldn’t – but this guy wasn’t just caught out staring at a woman’s bum, but he was caught out staring at model Emily Ratajkowski’s bum, by what appears to be his son.



Credit: Splash News

The cringe-worthy moment was captured when the model was attending a LA Lakers v Minnesota Timberwolves basketball game.

The man was snapped getting more than a peek at the DKNY model’s bum all while his young son was grinning broadly and knowingly as his clearly star-struck dad looked on.

The absolutely hilarious image has, understandably, gone viral as it turns out many people relate to the caught-red-handed dad and some people have admired him for taking the opportunity to be so bold during what has been described by some people as a ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’.

One person said: “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity you have to risk it all.”

Another tweeted: “No shame in front of the child, presumably his, gotta love it.”



Man Get’s Caught By His Son Staring At Emily Ratajkowski’s Bum. Credit: Instagram

The 27-year old model faced backlash earlier this year online after commenting that hair is a ‘fundamental part of beauty’ and ‘femininity’.



Credit: Instagram

Emma announced her new role as an ambassador for haircare brand Kerastase via Instagram, back in January, she wrote: “Hair is a fundamental part of beauty, femininity and identity. So excited to announce that I am the new face of @kerastase_official!”

However, not everyone was pleased for the star, with some angry fans accusing her of being insensitive to people who have lost their hair through illness or from chemotherapy treatments.

One wrote: “Some people have hair pulling disorders, cancer, or other reasons why they can’t/ don’t want to grow their hair. Please be considerate to them. Beauty is skin deep.”

Another commented: “You clearly have never had a loved one go through chemo, hair doesn’t define beauty and identity.”

Someone else wrote: “I lost all my hair to chemotherapy a few years ago. Hair does NOT make you beautiful. This is so narrow minded and disrespectful to people who are and have lost their hair and no choice due to illness.”

Just hours after the initial post, and the following backlash, Ratajkowski changed the caption to say: “So excited to announce that I am the new face of @kerastase_official! Welcome good hair days!”

Kerastase issued an apology in response to the back lash. A reply to a comment on its Instagram page read: “Hello, we are deeply sorry about that, we didn’t want to cause any harm to anyone with the caption.”