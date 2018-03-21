Dog beaten to death after children bitten in Samut Prakan

Two girls, 10 and 2, and a boy, 3, were bitten by the dog on a road in front of Pak Klong Mon School in Moo 4 village in Tambon Sisa Chorake Noi at 7pm. The three children were rushed to the Bang Saothong Hospital. The dog tried to escape into the community, but residents beat it to death for fear that it would attack more people.

The residents said the stray dog has been seen in the community for a while but had not previously bit anyone. They said they decided to kill it for fear that it had rabies. NTN