Pattaya tourist police have erected banners in Chinese and English to improve safety of swimmers and boat passengers.

Tourist Police Division Commander Pol. Lt. Col. Piyapong Ensarn said the dozens of Chinese killed or hurt this year on the water has been due to carelessness of boat operators and language barriers.

With that in mind, new signs have gone up listing safety measures, such as wearing life jackets. Stickers also are being made to put on boats and other vehicles.