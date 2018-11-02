What are the most popular drones to buy for Christmas this year? There are always many options but we thought we would take a look at a few of the most popular for the Christmas Season of Goodwill.

If you’re looking to get a drone on the cheap, the best place to start your search is drones for sale on Amazon.

This biggest of marketplaces is able to keep margins extremely low – meaning, you’ll always find the cheapest prices for items being sold on Amazon.

That fully applies to tech and electronics – the prices for these types of items fluctuate widely, but you’re always going to find the cheapest and best-selling drones for sale on Amazon.

Since we are here to recommend the best sources for buying drones, we always keep an eye out for the best sellers on Amazon, so today we’re bringing you the top 10 best-selling drones for sale from Amazon.

In our list, we’re going to be alternating between a drone which is pro and somewhat expensive, and another which is a budget drone and intended for people getting started.

Besides listing the best-selling drones for sale on Amazon, we’ve made sure that we’ve selected ONLY the most reliable suppliers for the purchase of drones from Amazon. This, to make sure, that your purchase will be hassle-free and reliable.

Best Drones for Christmas 2018 Number One Choice Holy Stone HS100 FPV RC Drone with Camera Live Video and GPS Return Home Quadcopter with Adjustable Wide-Angle 720P HD WIFI Camera- Follow Me, Altitude Hold, Intelligent Battery, Long Control Distance

GPS assisted flight: Provides you with accurate positioning details of your drone. Built in Return-to-Home (RTH) function for safer flight, the drone will automatically return to home precisely when its battery is low or when the signal is weak, never worry about losing the drone.



Optimized 720P 120° FOV FPV Wi-Fi Camera: 90° Adjustable angle, captures high-quality video and aerial photos. You can enjoy the Real-Time Viewing right from your remote control.

Ideal selfie done, capturing every moment of your vacation from a birds-eye perspective.

Follow Me Mode: The drone will automatically follow you wherever you move. Keeping you in the frame at all times, easier to get complex shots, providing hands-free flying and selfie

Flight time up to 15 minutes / Longer control distance: Capacity of 2500mAh high performance battery and reaching up to 500m control distance giving you a more extensive flight experience

Headless Mode, Altitude Hold and One Key Takeoff/Landing allows for easier operations, you will not have to worry about orientation and with the simple press of a button your drone will rise and hover or land, perfect for beginners. (The propellers are hidden beneath packaging. Don’t miss it!)

Holy Stone HS100 FPV RC Drone with Adjustable Wide-Angle 1080P HD WIFI Camera Live Video and GPS Return Home Quadcopter – Follow Me, Altitude Hold, Intelligent Battery, Long Control Distance

GPS assisted flight: Provides you with accurate positioning details of your drone. Built in Return-to-Home (RTH) function for safer fly, the drone will automatically return to home precisely when its battery is low or the signal is weak when flying out of range, never worrying about losing the drone

High – Quality 1080P 120° FOV FPV(First Person View) Wi-Fi Camera: 90° Adjustable angle, captures high-quality video and aerial photos. Pictures transmission distance is 150m,You can enjoy the Real-Time Viewing right from your remote control.

Ideal selfie done, catching every moment of your vacation from a birds-eye perspective.

Follow Me Mode: The drone will automatically follows and captures you wherever you move. Keeping you in the frame at all times, easier to get complex shots, provides hands-free flying and selfie

Flying time up to 15 minutes / Longer control distance: Capacity of 2500 mAh high performance battery and reaching up to 500m control distance giving you a more extensive flight experience.

Headless Mode, Altitude Hold and One Key Takeoff and Landing for easier operation, you will not have to worry about orientation and with the simple press of a button your drone will rise to a height or land, perfect for beginners.

PS: Blades are stored under the white foam box.

UPair One Plus Drone with 4K Camera Live Video Wifi FPV RC Quadcopter with APP Control, One Key take off, One Key Return, Follow me mode

Smart Modes Add Extra Flexibility,Easy to Fly:Auto one key return home,follow me mode,one-key takes off, headless mode and custom waypoint function for more aerial fun; Auto Low-voltage return to home, Auto Signal-lost return provide a secured flight.

4K HD Camera with Brushless 2-axis gimbal: With Panasonic CMOS Sensor,Capture pristine HD aerial footage and photos-16 Megapixels – Support 4K aerial video recording.4K/25FPS

UPair APP Control,5.8G image transmission with 800m long range:Control the drone with a smart phone in the App.FPV Real-time transmission shares the videos and photos to the phone at anytime anywhere.

Smart Battery with Big Capacity of 5400mAh:Up to 18 minutes flight time enabled.Battery overcharging and over discharging are avoidable

Fully Tech-support and Positive After-sale Service: If you have any questions or qualms about this product, don’t hesitate to drop us a line. We’ll work with you till you’re satisfied.

DJI Mavic Pro Drone with 4K Camera – Grey



Top of the range



The DJI Mavic Pro folds down as small as a bottle of water, making it small enough to bring with you everywhere

New OcuSync transmission system offers up to 4.3 miles (7km) of transmission range.

Fly at up to 40mph (64kmh) or for as long as 27-minutes.

True 4K, fully stabilized ensures smooth footage

Active Track, TapFly and other smart features make professional looking video effortless.



Drones for children

HASAKEE H1 FPV RC Drone with HD Live Video Wifi Camera and Headless Mode 2.4GHz 6-Axis Gyro Quadcopter with Altitude Hold and One-Button Take off/Landing, Good for Beginners