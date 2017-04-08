Pattaya woman demands 5,000 baht before she will return iPhone she found in 7/11 saying she’s within her rights

The woman who found an iPhone on the counter in 7/11 would not return it to the owner unless she paid her 5,000 baht for “looking after it”.

The owner had originall offered her 1,000 baht but this was not enough to satisfy the finder, who was being rather unreasonable at this point. In the end, the police had to be contacted to deal with the case.

The finder of the phone said they must all go to Pattaya police station, where she said she had a friend, to sort it all out.

Earlier Neungrithai, who is three months pregnant, had called police to say that a woman called Saifon Moonchan, 45, had called her sister to say that she had found her phone and wanted 5,000 baht.

Police went to a bar in Soi New Plaza in the Soi Bua Khao area where Saifon said she was well within her rights to demand 5,000 baht. Only she knows where she got this information from.

“Was the phone – an iPhone 7 Plus – not worth 30,000? Only five thousand is a bargain” she claimed.

The story appeared on Facebook and the woman was slammed by the vast majority of the public. It is still not immediately known exactly how the matter was resolved.

Source: RD NEWS CH 3