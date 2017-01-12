Wishbeer Home Bar Making Noises in Business

I made the short drive up to Bangkok yesterday to visit a few friends and meet some new business contacts, namely, the owners of Wishbeer Home Bar.

I was worried about finding the place knowing how much of a nightmare the roads and traffic can be in Bangkok, but actually it was really easy. It’s located inside Soi 67 just off the main Sukhumvit Road, but keep your eyes peeled because the side is pretty small.

The outside offers nothing special, and you could easily walk past the place without knowing what it was, but you will soon change your opinion once inside. The place is really impressive, and much bigger than you would expect from the outside.

wishbeer homebar 1 of 2

The concept is also really clever too. It was only after speaking with the boss, a Frenchman named Jerome that I found out that the bar is actually secondary to his main business. Jerome runs an import and distribution operation across the whole of Thailand. He supplies both wholesale and retail outlets with foreign imports from Europe.

His products focus mainly on beers, with a massive, and I mean massive, selection of bottled and draft beer, larger, ale and stout. He also imports some lovely wines and spirits too.

Jerome was keen to point out that he does not focus on businesses alone, but also offers home deliveries, again, to almost anywhere in Thailand.

wishbeer homebar 1 of 2

After a couple of tasters, Jerome took me through to his warehouse, which is literally the next building along from his bar, and is located on the main Sukhumvit road itself. His idea is to create an experience by letting customers take a tour of his warehouse first, trying a few samples and getting to know more about his products along the way, before making their way through to relax in his bar.

Food is also available in the bar, although not run by Jerome. Instead, he has out-sourced the kitchen staff and it they run the food as a completely separate business.

I will be going back to film the experience that Jerome hopes to bring to his customers in the next week or so, so make sure you look out for that.

Anyone looking to find out more info in the meantime can visit there facebook page: Wishbeer Home Bar, or call the venue on 023921408.