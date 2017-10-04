The United States mourns the massacre of Las Vegas

By Nnkhiaokam -
6
58

The United States mourns the massacre of Las Vegas

America mourned victims of the worst gun massacre in recent US history Tuesday as investigators probed the motive behind an apparently senseless attack on Las Vegas concertgoers.

President Donald Trump-branded the attacker — who raked a crowd with gunfire from a 32nd-floor hotel room, leaving 59 dead and at least 527 injured — a “demented man.”

But beyond that diagnosis, authorities were at a loss as to why a 64-year-old gambler and retired accountant had hauled a vast arsenal of weapons to the hotel and launched his assault.

Meanwhile, the attack’s victims began to be identified in the media, each new story stirring emotions as America once again grappled with calls for reforms to its permissive firearm control laws. Trump was not ready to suggest answers.  Source: Nations

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • private pile

    Its on the guys facebook page…. he was annoyed with the noise polution simple… he then just followed the current american trend and went full rambo with a couple of assault rifles… probably ar15s loaded with zombie stoppers

    • He used an SA AR-15 among others, a Sig-Sauer SA assault rifle an AK47 , a semi automatic Daniel Defense M4 V1 LW, etc he added accessories to increase the rate of fire.
      One option is a “trigger crank”, “hellfire trigger”, or “gat crank”, which bolts on to the trigger guard of a semi-automatic rifle and depresses the trigger several times with every rotation.
      A bump-stock, or “slide fire”, meanwhile harnesses a rifle’s recoil. It replaces the weapon’s stock, which is held against the shoulder, and allows the rest of the rifle to slide back and forward with every shot despite having no mechanical parts or springs. The crazy S.O.B.meant business, the question is why?

      • private pile

        Im impressed with your gun knowledge i do like a good shooter

        • Charlie no Baht has a little Derringer but it only fires blanks!

    • A sound proofed padded cell would have suited him better, but they are in high demand in Vegas!

  • The Carnage goes on and the second amendment will ensure there will be plenty of high powered weapons for the next lunatic to try and beat the highest score and kill more than 60, or it will give the many Muslim Jihadis waiting patiently in their sleeper cells planning the next big terror attack more inspiration and determination! this aint gonna end anytime soon!