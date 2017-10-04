The United States mourns the massacre of Las Vegas
America mourned victims of the worst gun massacre in recent US history Tuesday as investigators probed the motive behind an apparently senseless attack on Las Vegas concertgoers.
President Donald Trump-branded the attacker — who raked a crowd with gunfire from a 32nd-floor hotel room, leaving 59 dead and at least 527 injured — a “demented man.”
But beyond that diagnosis, authorities were at a loss as to why a 64-year-old gambler and retired accountant had hauled a vast arsenal of weapons to the hotel and launched his assault.
Meanwhile, the attack’s victims began to be identified in the media, each new story stirring emotions as America once again grappled with calls for reforms to its permissive firearm control laws. Trump was not ready to suggest answers. Source: Nations