Find my English dad! Thirteen year old “Emmy” just wants a cuddle

A family has appealed to Thai Rath online to help find a thirteen year old girl’s English father.

All they know is that he is called “Davo” and is or was in the movie business. He is from London and will now be in his seventies.

Natwasniee “Orn” Jomphongreun, 41,from Suphanburi went to the new media with her 13 year old daughter Fahsai or “Emmy” and her five year old son Nathawat from another relationship.

Emmy has not seen her dad since she was four months old.

Orn said that she met “Davo” when she was working in a restaurant in Nana in Bangkok after they were introduced by friends.

Davo came and went and usually stayed in Sukhumvit Soi 11. Orn fell pregnant in 2003 and first she thought he might have gone missing in the tsunami.

He turned up when Emmy was four months old, gave them some money but then disappeared for nine years.

When Emmy was nine they arranged to meet through a friend but the Bangkok rendezvous fell through after a phone got mislaid and there has been no contact since.

Emmy said that she misses her dad and wants to hug him.

Orn has returned to live in Suphanburi where she is in a relationship with another man who is the father of her son.

Source: Thai Visa