Teenager hangs himself with electrical cord “because girlfriend wouldn’t let him play with her iPhone”

A teenager was found hanged with an electrical cord in a shack in Chonburi on Sunday April 14th. His girlfriend, aged just 13, said they had been arguing about letting him use her iPhone to play games on Facebook.

She refused, saying that it was her own phone and that he should get his own if he wanted to use his time playing games. After a brief argument he threatened to hang himself if she didn’t give in to his request, but she didn’t believe him.

Unfortunately, when she left the room, he followed through with his threat.

Wannapong Mabai, 18, was found hanged by his elder brother around 4:00pm. Police and emergency services were called immediately and arrived at the scene shortly after.

When Chonburi cops arrived they found the body lying in bed with marks of strangulation around the neck. The cord was now hanging over a beam, reported Pattaya news.

The 13 year old girlfriend said she had argued with Wannapong earlier before going home at 1:30pm. The next she heard about it was when the victim’s mother called her to say that he was dead.

Police sent the body for autopsy to confirm what had happened. They say that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and confirmed that they believed the victim took his life after being cross that he couldn’t use his girlfriend’s phone to play games.

Source: Thai Visa