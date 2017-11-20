Thai man “falls” to death in Chon Buri
A man fell to his death from the fourth floor of a condominium in Chon Buri early on Monday. Police said the tragedy occurred after the man’s former girlfriend had refused to resume their relationship.
Somphop Loppairin, a 33-year-old engineer, died when he fell from the window of the fire exit on the fourth floor of the building in Tambon Klong Tamru, Mueang district, at 2.30am.
Security officer Suriyan Ratanasomboon, 48, told police that Somphop had arrived in his pickup truck at 2am and told him that his girlfriend, who lives on the fourth floor, had asked him to visit.
Suriyan said he allowed Somphop to enter through the security gate and about half an hour later heard a loud noise. On investigating, he found that Somphop had fallen to the ground.
Somphop’s ex-girlfriend had become visibly distressed when he broke the news to her, he said.
She said she had broken up with Somphop because he often quarre;led with her out of jealousy. She said Somphop had gone to visit her at 2 am and asked her to go drinking with him and one of his friends but she had refused.
Source: Nation