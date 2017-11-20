Thai man “falls” to death in Chon Buri

A man fell to his death from the fourth floor of a condominium in Chon Buri early on Monday. Police said the tragedy occurred after the man’s former girlfriend had refused to resume their relationship.

Somphop Loppairin, a 33-year-old engineer, died when he fell from the window of the fire exit on the fourth floor of the building in Tambon Klong Tamru, Mueang district, at 2.30am.