Spare a thought for car owner…..pointing at nothing

Please spare a thought today for this car owner in Chonburi.

She is pointing at an empty car parking space – where her pride and joy of a Toyota Vigo was once parked.

It was driven away from the parking lot of a well known store in Klong Tamru sub-district on Saturday.

Warinthip Sae-Chua, 36, had gone to the store with her husband and daughter to do some shopping. She had locked her pick-up with a remote then double checked it was secure by pulling the handle.

But less than two hours later it was gone. CCTV confirmed someone had driven it away. Several days later and after reporting the matter to police nothing has happened.

Yesterday Warinthip was complaining to Tnews reporters that she wouldn’t advise anyone to park there – she said it was a place that didn’t issue parking tickets.

And the store just said bad luck, refusing to take responsibility for the loss.

The owner said she had only paid two years of installments and was now faced with paying for a vehicle for years that she no longer had.

She appealed to the thieves to have a heart and return it, for the family will surely face hardship as a result.

In common with stories of this nature Tnews would not name the store concerned.

