Missing British tourist found injured after three days at Koh Samui waterfall

By Online Admin -
14
687
Missing British tourist found injured after three days at Koh Samui waterfall

After being missing for three days, a British tourist was found yesterday with a broken right leg under Khun Si waterfall on Koh Samui.

At 2:30pm yesterday, the Samui tourist police and a rescue team started the search for British tourist Gerrard Paul Greenhoff, 38, after locals reported there was an abandoned Honda motorbike parked near the path leading down to Khun Si waterfall.

Police responded fast—they headed to the bike rental, and checked that the license plate matched with the bike was rented by Greenhoff. Once this was ensured, they sent out a search party, suspecting the tourist was in danger.

When officials arrived, Greenhoff was exhausted from having not eaten for three days.

The rescue team took two hours to bring the injured tourist from the waterfall due to the steep trail. With help from the Thai-International hospital of Samui, Greenhoff received intravenous therapy right away.

Officers assumed that Greenhoff fell from a cliff at Khun Si waterfall, and could not move due to severe injuries. As Khun Si waterfall is desolate and rarely visited by other tourists, no one had found him earlier, Sanook reported.

Greenhoff was transferred to receive further medical treatment.

Source: Coconuts

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • ken

    “Police respond fast” —Yes in Thai time and after three days. Clearly this man has insurance or he can pay his own hospital bill as there is no way he would be treated if these vultures could not recover the fees for their time and the little they did to triage this man.

    • Guest

      Here you are again drooling the same cr@p about Thai police, disregarding the fact that all of it was triggered by the recklessness of the Brit. The guy went alone in a secluded area and was not careful enough not to go on the edge of a cliff. What do you have to say about his behavior? You are probably raking your brain to find a way to blame his recklessness on a Thai national.
      BTW is jumping/falling off waterfalls the new trend for POMs?
      That said I am happy they found him alive and hope he will recover soon.

      • Ken Anderson

        How do you know his ‘fall’ was not assisted by a rice farmers daughter?

        • Guest

          “Greenhoff was exhausted from having not eaten for three days.” So I assume he was conscious and if he had been pushed by anybody I guess he would have said so…

          • Ken Anderson

            As stated by yourself you are assuming, as indeed am I, my post was in the form of a question.
            However in my years of experience in this wasteland, in such circumstances if you assume the worst it is usually not too far from the reality.

          • Guest

            On what do you base your asumption?

          • Ken Anderson

            I explained that in my previous post.
            Maybe you could consider reading and understanding prior to commenting.

      • Charles Baht Esquire.

        What is it with these fat slob poms and water falls i mean they must be the only complete d*ckheads on this planet that can fall down waterfalls how many has it been this week lets look at what ‘s really going on they go there because it’s isolated so they can smoke there wacky weed and and smoke their ice pipes and drink rhubarb moonshine .

  • Ken Anderson

    ”Police responded fast—they headed to the bike rental, and checked that the license plate matched with the bike was rented by Greenhoff”.

    I bet they also checked his driving licence, whether he had been wearing a helmet, and his immigration status, etc etc. Feigning concern when in reality they were only looking for extortion opportunity.

  • Tony Akhurst

    Oh come on were is the story line ( was he pushed or did he jump)

  • fake news

    Missing British tourist, having an IQ of 170, found down and out after being outwitted by an RFD with an IQ of 40.

    • fake news

      Once again this trannie bit*ch cowardly signs out and pretend he is someone else then writes a post and up votes it. Glad you can find joy in another man’s pain and this is what he complains about daily when others do it to the Thais. How is he any better than the idiots he criticize Never has there been a gay man as childish and petty as the guest. yes you must have many friends and such a great life to have to stoop this low.

    • St George

      Lucky guy, so the new trend this week for flying poms is from Waterfalls, i wonder what it will be next week, there is A View Talay Swallow dive due at any time.
      The guy was very lucking to survive, 3 days without food and water plus dehydration is 100% deadly, but he obviously had enough to drink, he was knocking on Heavens door! a close call.

  • Pingback: Missing British tourist found injured after three days at Koh Samui waterfall - TeakDoor.com - The Thailand Forum()